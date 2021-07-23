Yediyurappa, BJP high-command to decide next Karnataka CM: Eshwarappa

Rural Development & Panchayat Raj Minister K S Eshwarappa stated that a prominent BJP leader of Karnataka would become the next chief minister.

Speaking to media persons here on Thursday, he said Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and BJP high-command would decide the next chief minister. Media is debating that the next chief minister would be either from Lingayat or Non-Lingayat community.

Eshwarappa also said he had no idea of any discussion held between Yediyurappa and the party high command. He also made it clear that a Cabinet reshuffle is certain and his portfolio will be changed. The state may witness anything in six days. "I would like to continue as a minister in the same portfolio. But I would come back to this after six months."

He said young leaders were given preference in the recent Union Cabinet reshuffle and it may repeat in the state cabinet as well.

On Halumatha community's demand to the BJP top brass to make him as the next chief minister, he said "they have proposed my name for the chief minister post out of love and affection towards me. I am happy about it. But I appeal to them not to drag my name for the top post."

When questioned if he would accept it if the party high command takes a call, he remarked "Won't you marry a girl like Aishwarya Rai if you get a chance?"