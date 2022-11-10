Yediyurappa demands apology from Congress over Satish Jarkiholi's remark

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday demanded a public apology from Congress for its senior leader Satish Jarkiholi’s controversial statement that the word Hindu is Persian and it has a dirty meaning.

“Jarkiholi should not have made such a statement. This statement has triggered huge debate across the world. He must apologise immediately. Even Congress should also tender a public apology,” he said.

Yediyurappa, who was here to attend the central election committee (CEC) meeting, told reporters, “The BJP is organising a number of programmes for the party workers for the upcoming election. We are confident that the BJP will cross more than 130 seats in the next Assembly polls.”

To a question on Congress’ decision to announce a list of candidates for over 110 constituencies soon for the 2023 Assembly elections, he said, “Let Congress announce candidates for all constituencies, we have no problems. Congress will not come to power whether they announce the candidates now or later.”

Yediyurappa said, “We are getting a good response from the public”.