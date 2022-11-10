BSY demands apology from Cong over Jarkiholi's remark

Yediyurappa demands apology from Congress over Satish Jarkiholi's remark

Jarkiholi had said that the word Hindu is Persian and it has a dirty meaning

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2022, 03:07 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2022, 03:07 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: PTI File Photo

Former chief minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday demanded a public apology from Congress for its senior leader Satish Jarkiholi’s controversial statement that the word Hindu is Persian and it has a dirty meaning.

“Jarkiholi should not have made such a statement. This statement has triggered huge debate across the world. He must apologise immediately. Even Congress should also tender a public apology,” he said.

Yediyurappa, who was here to attend the central election committee (CEC) meeting, told reporters, “The BJP is organising a number of programmes for the party workers for the upcoming election. We are confident that the BJP will cross more than 130 seats in the next Assembly polls.”

Also Read | We reject, condemn Jarkiholi's 'Hindu' remark: DK Shivakumar

To a question on Congress’ decision to announce a list of candidates for over 110 constituencies soon for the 2023 Assembly elections, he said, “Let Congress announce candidates for all constituencies, we have no problems. Congress will not come to power whether they announce the candidates now or later.”

Yediyurappa said, “We are getting a good response from the public”.

B S Yediyurappa
BJP
Congress
Bharatiya Janata Party
satish jarkiholi
Karnataka Politics
Karnataka
Karnataka News

