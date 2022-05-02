Yediyurappa denies BJP gen secy’s warning of leadership change in state

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior party leader B S Yediyurappa asserted there won’t be any major leadership change in the state. Yediyurappa’s comment comes a day after B L Santhosh, Bharatiya Janata Party’s National General Secretary, hinted at massive leadership change in the state ahead of the assembly elections.

According to Yediyurappa, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is doing a good job. “In my opinion, there is no change of leadership in Karnataka. The party high command will take a call in this regard,” he said. However, he was reluctant to discuss at length Santhosh’s comments about bringing in young blood to strengthen the party in the state.

Yediyurappa is meeting Union Home Minister, and senior party leader, Amit Shah in Bengaluru on Monday evening. Party leaders are visiting the state ahead of the assembly elections, which will be held in May 2023. Yediyurappa affirmed that the party’s goal is to strengthen the party at the grass-root level and work towards winning the elections with an indisputable majority.

