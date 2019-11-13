Yediyurappa fans welcome SC verdict, offer puja

Members of B S Yediyurappa Abhimanigala Sangha and B Y Vijayendra Abhimigala Sangha offered puja at Gogalamma Temple at Bukanakere, the native place of Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, welcoming the Supreme Court verdict on the disqualification of 17 MLAs, including KR Pet MLA K C Narayana Gowda, on Wednesday morning.

Bukanakere Madhusudhan, Bakery Umesh, Lakshmisha and Ravi of B S Yediyurappa Abhimanigala Sangha had made a vow on Deepavali to offer special puja if the SC verdict came in favour of disqualified MLA Narayana Gowda. They said the verdict and the facilitation of the disqualified MLA to contest the bypoll will enable Yediyurappa to continue for the rest of his term without any hurdles.

In KR Pet town, supporters of the BJP and Narayana Gowda had been offering puja since morning at Bramarambha Sri Channamallikarjuna Swami Temple seeking favourable judgement by the SC for the disqualified MLAs. The puja was lead by Gopalakrishna Avadhani and Malathesh Shastri. Mandya Urban Development Authority Chairman K Srinivas, Mandya Milk Union Limited director K G Thammanna, Vinod Kumar, Santhosh, Shivaprasad, Dayanand, Karthenahalli Suresh, Sarangi Manjunath Gowda, Nagaraju and others took part in the puja.

Meanwhile, in Hunsur town of Mysuru district, ex-MLA H P Manjunath filed his nomination papers as the Congress candidate for the bypoll, at the Assistant Commissioner’s office. He was accompanied by his mother Rathnamma and supporters. As the model code of conduct is in force, there was not much fanfare while he arrived at the AC’s office.