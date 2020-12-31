Yediyurappa looks forward to 2021 by ruling out leadership change

Stepping into the New Year, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said Thursday that he will continue in the top post for the next two years, ruling out any change in leadership.

Yediyurappa said this at the customary New Year’s Eve news conference.

Karnataka is likely to face a financial setback in the coming fiscal year too, as a ripple effect from the current year's crisis owing to the pandemic, Yediyurappa said.

Also Read | Covid, floods and BJP-JD(S) bonhomie hog the limelight in Karnataka in 2020

Yediyurappa said the year 2020 was a "trial by fire" for the government with the onslaught of the pandemic and floods. "Albeit the crisis, we have done our best to fulfil all the promises of the state budget 2020-21," he said.

The government's Bengaluru Mission 2022 is a big ticket project which will change the face of the city soon, he said.

Many tourism programmes have also been charged out to rejig the economy, he added.

Read | Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa unveils ambitious ‘Bengaluru Mission 2022’ plan

As for legislations such as the APMC amendment Bill and the Land Reforms Amendment Bill, recently passed by the state legislature, the opposition was misleading farmers. "These legislations will lead Karnataka in the path of development," he asserted.

Also, in the recent grama panchayat polls, about 60% of the candidates who have won are BJP-backed, Yediyurappa said. "This shows that the BJP is strengthening its base across the state, even in regions that have been traditionally the bastions of the opposition parties," he said.