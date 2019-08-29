Yediyurappa offers bagina to River Cauvery

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered Bagina to River Cauvery at Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam in Srirangapatna taluk in Mandya district, at 12.40 pm on Thursday.

Following good rains in Cauvery catchment areas and Kodagu district, the water level in the KRS dam reached the maximum level of 124.8 ft a week ago.

The chief minister reached KRS in a helicopter which landed at a helipad at Karnataka Engineering Research Station in Srirangapatna taluk.

The CM was accompanied by Minister R Ashoka, MPs A Sumalatha and Prathap Simha, Mysuru Mayor Pushpalatha Jagannath and others.

Yediyurappa offers Bagina for the fourth time as CM.