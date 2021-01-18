Yediyurappa, other leaders condemn Uddhav Thackeray's 'Karnataka-occupied areas' comment

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border dispute between the two states.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter condemning the remarks by Uddhav stating that his comments to integrate "Karnataka occupied areas" were contrary to the principles of the Indian Union and an attempt to disturb the harmonious relationship between Kannada and Marathi speaking population in both the states.

"Everyone knows that Mahajan Report (on state borders) is final. Displaying regionalism at such a juncture is detrimental to the unity of the nation. I condemn his remarks," Yediyurappa said.

ಹೀಗಿರುವಾಗ ಪ್ರಾದೇಶಿಕತೆ ಪ್ರದರ್ಶನ ಮತ್ತು ಭಾಷಾಂಧತೆಯ ಮಾತುಗಳು ದೇಶದ ಏಕತೆಗೆ ಮಾರಕವಾಗಿವೆ. ಇದನ್ನು ನಾನು ಖಂಡಿಸುತ್ತೇನೆ. ಕರ್ನಾಟಕದಲ್ಲಿ ಮರಾಠಿಗರು ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬೆರೆತಿದ್ದಾರೆ, ಅದೇ ರೀತಿ ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರದ ಗಡಿ ಜಿಲ್ಲೆಗಳಲ್ಲಿರುವ ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರು ಮರಾಠಿಗರೊಂದಿಗೆ ಬೆರೆತಿದ್ದಾರೆ. (2/3) — CM of Karnataka (@CMofKarnataka) January 18, 2021

Kannada-speaking population in Maharastra and Marathi speakers in Karnataka have lived harmoniously over the years, the CM noted. "It is saddening that the CM of Maharastra is disturbing harmony. Uddhav Thackeray should display a committment to respect the principles of the (Indian) Union," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah warned Thackeray against instigating an issue which was already resolved.

"Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister," he said in a tweet.

Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister.@OfficeofUT#ಬೆಳಗಾವಿನಮ್ಮದು

2/3 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 18, 2021

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy took a dig at Uddhav, stating that his comments echoed the expansionary policies of China, which will affect the harmony between states.

‘ಕರ್ನಾಟಕ ಆಕ್ರಮಿತ ಪ್ರದೇಶಗಳನ್ನು ಮಹಾರಾಷ್ಟ್ರಕ್ಕೆ ಸೇರಿಸುತ್ತೇವೆ’ ಎಂದಿರುವ ಉದ್ಧವ್‌ ಠಾಕ್ರೆ ಅವರ ಹೇಳಿಕೆ ಚೀನಾದ ವಿಸ್ತರಣಾವಾದವನ್ನು ಧ್ವನಿಸುತ್ತಿದೆ. ಒಕ್ಕೂಟ ವ್ಯವಸ್ಥೆ ಒಪ್ಪಿ, ಭಾಷಾ ಆಧಾರದ ಮೇಲೆ ರಾಜ್ಯಗಳನ್ನು ವಿಂಗಡಿಸಿಕೊಂಡು, ಅದಕ್ಕೆ ಬದ್ಧವಾಗಿ ನಡೆಯುತ್ತಿರುವಾಗ ಇಂಥ ವಿಸ್ತರಣಾವಾದ ಸೌಹಾರ್ದಕ್ಕೆ ಧಕ್ಕೆ ತರಲಿದೆ.

1/7 — H D Kumaraswamy (@hd_kumaraswamy) January 18, 2021

Noting that many Kannadiga kings ruled a majority of Maharastra in the past, Kumaraswamy asked Uddhav to analyse history to know who had occupied neighbouring territories. "He will also know who has to relinquish such areas," he said.

Thackeray, it can be recalled, had sparked a controversy after speaking of integrating "Karnataka occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharastra", as a tribute to martyrs who laid down their lives in the boundary battle between the two states in 1956. His remarks came on Sunday, January 17, when Maharastra Ekikaran Samithi observes 'Martyr's Day' to commemorate the 1956 battle.