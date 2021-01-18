Yediyurappa, other leaders condemn Uddhav Thackeray's 'Karnataka-occupied areas' comment

BSY condemns Uddhav's 'K'taka-occupied areas' comment

Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa said that Thackeray's remarks were against the principles of the Indian Union

Akram Mohammed
Akram Mohammed
  Jan 18 2021
  • updated: Jan 18 2021, 13:05 ist
Karnataka CM B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday lashed out at his Maharashtra counterpart Uddhav Thackeray for raking up the border dispute between the two states.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa took to Twitter condemning the remarks by Uddhav stating that his comments to integrate "Karnataka occupied areas" were contrary to the principles of the Indian Union and an attempt to disturb the harmonious relationship between Kannada and Marathi speaking population in both the states.

"Everyone knows that Mahajan Report (on state borders) is final. Displaying regionalism at such a juncture is detrimental to the unity of the nation. I condemn his remarks," Yediyurappa said.

Kannada-speaking population in Maharastra and Marathi speakers in Karnataka have lived harmoniously over the years, the CM noted. "It is saddening that the CM of Maharastra is disturbing harmony. Uddhav Thackeray should display a committment to respect the principles of the (Indian) Union," he said.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah warned Thackeray against instigating an issue which was already resolved.

"Mahajan report is final with respect to Belagavi border issue. Mr. Uddhav Thackeray, don't try to politicize the issue which is already decided. You are not just a Shiv Sena activist. Don't forget that you are also a responsible Chief Minister," he said in a tweet.

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy took a dig at Uddhav, stating that his comments echoed the expansionary policies of China, which will affect the harmony between states.

Noting that many Kannadiga kings ruled a majority of Maharastra in the past, Kumaraswamy asked Uddhav to analyse history to know who had occupied neighbouring territories. "He will also know who has to relinquish such areas," he said.

Thackeray, it can be recalled, had sparked a controversy after speaking of integrating "Karnataka occupied Marathi-speaking and cultural areas in Maharastra", as a tribute to martyrs who laid down their lives in the boundary battle between the two states in 1956. His remarks came on Sunday, January 17, when Maharastra Ekikaran Samithi observes 'Martyr's Day' to commemorate the 1956 battle.

