Yediyurappa still CM for me, says Narayana Gowda

The Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, K C Narayana Gowda said that B S Yediyurappa was still the chief minister for him.
“We as ministers were frightened when Yediyurappa tendered resignation as chief minister. But, he made his supporter Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister and allayed our fears. We will march ahead under the guidance of Yediyurappa,” the minister said.
He was speaking after inaugurating various projects in Shiralakoppa on Sunday.
“When I was in another party, I met Yediyurappa at 5.30 in the morning. He had promised me to develop KR Pet constituency and to make me minister if I joined hands with him. Accordingly, he has released Rs 1,400 grant to the Assembly segment,” Gowda said.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election
Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet
When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!
How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives
Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance
Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs
Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary
Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry
PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US
Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja