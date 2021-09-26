Yediyurappa still CM for me, says Narayana Gowda

The Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, K C Narayana Gowda said that B S Yediyurappa was still the chief minister for him.

“We as ministers were frightened when Yediyurappa tendered resignation as chief minister. But, he made his supporter Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister and allayed our fears. We will march ahead under the guidance of Yediyurappa,” the minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating various projects in Shiralakoppa on Sunday.

“When I was in another party, I met Yediyurappa at 5.30 in the morning. He had promised me to develop KR Pet constituency and to make me minister if I joined hands with him. Accordingly, he has released Rs 1,400 grant to the Assembly segment,” Gowda said.