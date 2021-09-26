Yediyurappa still CM for me, says Narayana Gowda

Yediyurappa still CM for me, says Narayana Gowda

He was speaking after inaugurating various projects in Shiralakoppa on Sunday

DHNS
DHNS, Shiralakoppa (Shivamogga district),
  • Sep 26 2021, 22:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 26 2021, 23:53 ist
Former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. Credit: DH Photo

The Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, K C Narayana Gowda said that B S Yediyurappa was still the chief minister for him. 

“We as ministers were frightened when Yediyurappa tendered resignation as chief minister. But, he made his supporter Basavaraj Bommai as chief minister and allayed our fears. We will march ahead under the guidance of Yediyurappa,” the minister said.

He was speaking after inaugurating various projects in Shiralakoppa on Sunday.

“When I was in another party, I met Yediyurappa at 5.30 in the morning. He had promised me to develop KR Pet constituency and to make me minister if I joined hands with him. Accordingly, he has released Rs 1,400 grant to the Assembly segment,” Gowda said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
India News
India
K C Narayana Gowda

Related videos

What's Brewing

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Race wide open as Germany votes in post-Merkel election

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

Peda project: Deoghar eyes GI tag for its famous sweet

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

When Bishan Bedi cooked dinner for Pak cricketers!

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

How loss of smell during Covid impacts personal lives

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate on 'Kanyadaan' relevance

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Stars lend voices to world concert for climate, jabs

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Five movies to watch on Dev Anand's birth anniversary

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

Tripura readying to rule India's agarbatti industry

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

PM Modi to bring back 157 antiquities handed over by US

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

Spinners: India stare at vacuum beyond Ashwin, Jadeja

 