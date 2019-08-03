Yediyurappa to host dinner for Karnataka MPs

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa will discuss Karnataka's development over dinner that he is slated to host for all MPs of the state, including Union Ministers, at New Delhi on August 6.

Yediyurappa will visit the national capital for three days from August 6, which may include a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The CM has invited all Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members representing Karnataka for dinner at a hotel in New Delhi's Chanakyapuri.

Union Ministers DV Sadananda Gowda, Pralhad Joshi, Suresh Angadi from the Lok Sabha and Nirmala Sitharaman from the Rajya Sabha represent Karnataka.

Yediyurappa is expected to discuss with the MPs matters pertaining to the state that are pending with various ministries. These include the Mahadayi water dispute, the Mekedatu project, pending funds under NREGA, additional drought relief aid and so on.