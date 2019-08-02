Yediyurappa visits Chinna Jeeyar Ashram in Hyderabad

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa arrived here on Thursday night for a day’s visit to Chinna Jeeyar Swamiji’s ashram on the outskirts of the city.

The Chief Minister was given a traditional welcome at the ashram of the Vaishanvite sect. Yediyurappa will take part in “Sriyaga” on Friday morning and also distribute clothes to students of the Veda Pathasala at the Ashram.

Yediyurappa, who has won a confidence vote in the Karnataka Assembly, took blessing of Swamiji and stayed for the night in the Ashram.

Speaking to media, the CM has said that he will be returning to the Ashram after ten days. “This is purely a devotional visit I will not speaking about politics,” he said when reporters were questioning him on the issue of rebel MLAs. He will return to Bangalore immediately after the completion of Sri Homa.

Karnataka CM has become a new VIP devotee to Chinna Jeeyar Swamy in addition to Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao and AP CM Y S Jaganmohan Reddy. In fact, both Jagan and Yediyurappa were supposed to meet the seer on Thursday. However, Jagan has left for Jerusalem without meeting the seer as reported.