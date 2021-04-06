Yediyurappa will complete term, become governor, president, predicts Jain seer Balal Acharya Siddasena Swamiji

Jains seer Balal Acharya Siddasena Swamiji predicted that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa will not only complete his remaining tenure as chief minister, he would also become a governor and president of the country.

Yediyurappa on his way to the city visited Balal Acharya Siddasena Swamiji at Jain Basadi at Halaga village in Belagavi taluk on Tuesday evening and sought the seer's blessings.

During an interaction with Yediyurappa, the seer said that he would complete his tenure as chief minister and in the future would become governor and president.

Replying to the chief minister, the seer also predicted that the BJP candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Mangala Angadi would win the election by over 40,000 votes.

KPCC President D K Shivakumar had also met the seer on his way to file nomination papers of Congress candidate for the by-election for Belgaum Lok Sabha Constituency Satish Jarkiholi and was blessed with words that he would become chief minister.