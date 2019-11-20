Yellapur: V S Patil’s son to join Congress

In a swift political development, Bapugouda Patil, son of BJP leader and NWKRTC chairman V S Patil, has announced that he would join the Congress, along with his supporters on Friday.

V S Patil, who had lost to the disqualified Congress MLA Shivaram Hebbar from Yellapur in 2018

Assembly polls, was in the running for the BJP ticket for the December 5 bypolls.

But the party leadership had issued ticket to the disqualified legislator Hebbar. Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had placated the sulking Patil by appointing him to NWKRTC.

“I will join the Congress, along with my supporters on Nov 22. I won’t back out from my decision,” Bapugouda Patil told reporters.

Reacting to his son’s decision to join the Congress, V S Patil told DH, “I am not in touch with my son nor have I discussed about his decision (to join the Congress) with him.

“My son joining the Congress will not affect the prospects of the BJP.

“It is my responsibility to consolidate the BJP votes in the constituency and ensure the party candidate win the bypoll.”