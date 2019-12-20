Yet to find out what happened: BSY on Mangaluru protest

Amid outrage against police firing that killed two people in Mangaluru, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Friday said he was unaware of why the police pulled the trigger. He said he will visit Mangaluru on Saturday to find out “what exactly happened”.

When questioned about why the police opened fire on protesters, Yediyurappa rhetorically told media persons here on Friday, "Who gave them permission?".

On allegations of Congress leader Siddaramiah that the shootout was state-sponsored violence, Yediyurappa said, "Siddaramaiah was also a Chief Minister. He should understand."

He went on to allege that it was the Congress that had incited violence. He along with Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai would visit Mangaluru on Saturday and inquire into the situation, the CM said. "Until I get further details, I don't want to comment on it," he added.

In a shocking turn of events on Thursday, the police opened fire at protesters in Mangaluru, which killed two people.

As for journalists from Kerala being detained by the police in Mangaluru, Yeiyurappa clarified that there were 7-8 people and not 40 or 50, as was reported in a section of the media. "Initially, the police were unable to ascertain their identities. Hence, they were detained. However, once it was clear that they were journalists, they were escorted back to Kerala border," he informed.

Earlier in the day, Kerala Chief Minister Pinnarayi Vijayan also had written to Yediyurappa on Friday morning, seeking that the journalists be released.