Yet to repay Rs 17 cr loan borrowed for last polls: Kolar MLA

A purported conversation between MLA K Srinivas Gowda and his supporter Channe Gowda has gone viral on social media.

In the audio clip, Srinivas Gowda is heard telling Channe Gowda that he borrowed Rs 17 crore for the 2018 Assembly polls and he is yet to repay it.

He is also heard claiming that Siddaramaiah would make him an MLC and even induct him into the cabinet if he (Siddaramaiah) wins from Kolar. He is also heard saying that he will begin touring the constituency in a couple of days and would tour the constituency even if Siddaramaiah wins the polls.

Siddaramaiah recently announced that he would contest the Assembly elections from Kolar.