Yogeeshwar invites Cong, JD(S) leaders to BJP, sparks slugfest

A fresh political row erupted on Thursday after BJP MLC C P Yogeeshwar invited Congress and JD(S) leaders to join the saffron party.

To this, KPCC president D K Shivakumar hit back, saying Yogeeshwar had come to him less than a fortnight ago, wanting to join the Congress.

It started with Yogeeshwar saying that Shivakumar and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy were busy fighting with each other.

"They put up a united front for the formation of the coalition government. Now, both leaders are busy fighting each other. They will keep patching up and fighting again. In the end, it is a loss for the party workers. I invite the leaders and workers of both parties to join BJP," he said.

He stated that Kumaraswamy was extending full support to the ruling BJP, which was also reciprocated from the ruling party.

"Kumaraswamy's support to BJP could have stemmed from the fact that the DK brothers are trying to gain control of Ramanagar, which is a JD(S) stronghold. He is anxious about losing ground here and hence, he is making statements against Congress and going soft on BJP. Even from the ruling party's side, we're executing all the works requested for by Kumaraswamy, including transfer of officials. So much so that BJP workers are finding it difficult to get their work done," he said.

Taking exception to Yogeeshwar's allegations, Shivakumar said. "What has gotten into him? He met me recently asking if he could join Congress as BJP was considering to let go of Yediyurappa. I asked him to stay loyal to his party and sent him back," Shivakumar said.

Not getting personal work done: HDK

In a retort, Kumaraswamy said he was not getting any personal work done from the government.

"It is the government's duty to ensure that development work is undertaken in all constituencies. By stating that I am seeking government's aid to get work done in my constituency, Yogeeshwar is admitting that I am working hard for my constituency. I am happy that he has recognised my efforts," Kumaraswamy quipped.

Five MLCs take oath

Karnataka Legislative Council chairperson Pratapchandra Shetty on Thursday administered the oath of office to five MLCs nominated by the Governor on Thursday. The MLCs are C P Yogeeshwar, Bharathi Shetty, A H Vishwanath, Talawar Sabanna and Shantaram Budna Siddi.