Yogeshwar can quit govt if unhappy, says K S Eshwarappa

Rural Development Minister K S Eshwarappa has said that C P Yogeshwar was at liberty to quit the Cabinet if he was not satisfied with the style of functioning of the government.

“Yogeshwar has described the BJP government as a government of three parties. This comment has hurt lakhs of BJP workers. There is no question of change of leadership in the state and all the MLAs are united,” Eshwarappa said.

While admitting that there were “minor differences” in the state unit of the party, Eshwarappa said that any problem would be addressed in a collective manner. “The decision of the leaders is final and we will stand by any such decision,” he said.

He said that any disagreement in the party should be brought to the notice of the central leadership, but should not be aired in public. Recently, Eshwarappa had written to the Governor alleging “direct interference” in his department.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Chamarajanagar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said that at present there was no issue before the government including change of leadership. “The leaders are committed to control the rising Covid cases,” he added.

‘No alternative’

Speaking to reporters in Hubballi, leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah said that the lack of an efficient candidate in the state BJP for the post of the chief minister was also a reason for the BJP’s high command ‘not willing’ to change the chief minister at this moment.

“I had information that the BJP high command decided to change the chief minister. Some MLAs also wanted that. They may have decided not to do that now due to the Covid-19 situation. Personally, I have no hatred towards Yediyurappa. But he has miserably failed as a chief minister,” Siddaramaiah said.

“I don’t think that the BJP government will fall even if the leadership is changed,” he said.

Alleging that Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai was protecting former minister Ramesh Jarkiholi in a sexual abuse case, Siddaramaiah said that there was no instance of not arresting a rape accused even after the victim records her statement before the magistrate.