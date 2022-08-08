Karnataka Postal Circle sells 3.5 lakh national flags

The Circle has planned to sell 7.5 lakh national flags through its network of 9,500 post offices

R Krishnakumar
R Krishnakumar
  • Aug 08 2022, 21:49 ist
  • updated: Aug 09 2022, 03:55 ist
Postal department staff participated in a walking procession from GPO to Vidhana Soudha during the 75th Independence Day Amrita Mahotsav, 'Har Ghar Tiranga' awareness campaign in front of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru. Credit: DH Photo

The Karnataka Postal Circle has sold about 3.5 lakh national flags as a part of the Union Government’s ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, senior officials in the Circle said on Monday.

The public can visit their nearest post office to buy the mass-produced polyester flags procured from the Union Ministry for Textiles, being sold at Rs 25 each. “The response to the campaign has been very good. The updated figure at the end of Monday stands at about 3.5 lakh,” S Rajendra Kumar, Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, told DH.

The Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, organised as a part of celebrations to mark the 75th Independence Day, was launched in July by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The campaign proposes to inspire citizens to hoist the tricolour in their homes.

Kumar said special arrangements were in place in post offices to sell the flags on public holidays, including on Tuesday.

As part of the campaign, selfie points have been set up in 97 post offices across the state, according to an official statement. Customers can click selfies and share them on social media by tagging the India Post and Amrit Mahotsav handles with the #Indiapost4Tiranga and #HarGharTiranga hashtags.

Processions, involving postal staff and local residents, roadshows and school workshops, were conducted to create awareness on the campaign. The Har Ghar Tiranga anthem and videos shot as a part of the campaign will be displayed on digital screens on the premises of head post offices.

Figures released earlier in the day said the North Karnataka region alone sold more than 1.4 lakh flags through the counters. A total of about 8,498 flags were delivered online, across the circle.

