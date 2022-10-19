Karnataka preferred destination for global capability centres: Ashwath Narayan

Karnataka Minister for Electronics and IT C N Ashwath Narayan on Tuesday said that Karnataka is the most sought-after destination for global capability centres (GCCs), with presence of around 40 per cent of GCCs in India.

Availability of digital talent, innovation and startup ecosystem and conducive policy environment are among some of the factors enabling GCC growth story in the state, he said while addressing Delhi Road Show for the upcoming Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS)-2022.

In the last two decades Bengaluru has been identified as a preferred destination for investments by leading Indian and global multinational companies. The city has emerged as the capital of Information Technology, Biotech, and Start-ups, and is considered as the Silicon Valley of India, he said.

This year the Tech Summit will happen from November 16th to 18 at Bangalore Palace, he said.

"India recorded the highest ever annual FDI inflow of $ 83.57 billion in the Financial Year 2021- 22, and Karnataka was the biggest recipient of foreign investment, with 38 per cent share of the total FDI equity inflow. The State of Karnataka aims to contribute to $ 1.5 trillion to India’s economy, in line with Prime Minister Modi’s goal of making India a $ 5 trillion economy," he said.

Bengaluru Tech Summit, flagship program of Government of Karnataka, is a key initiative of our government for the last 25 years. BTS provides an impactful platform to bring together the best minds in technology and innovation, he said.