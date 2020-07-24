Karnataka publishes inflated testing figures for five days

Karnataka's testing figures for the past five days from July 17 to July 22 were wrong and inflated. The health department, in their bulletin on Thursday, blamed it on technical problem in the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal.

DH had reported on Wednesday that for the first time more antigen tests were done than RTPCR tests in a single day. While 24,319 antigen tests and 23,256 RTPCR tests were done as per Wednesday's bulletin, on Thursday, the state health department clarified in its bulletin that it was only 6,107 antigen tests and 21,666 RTPCR and other tests. There was no breakup provided for Wednesday's RTPCR tests. In all, the state tested 27,773 samples on July 22 (Wednesday) as opposed to its claim in Wednesday's bulletin of testing 48,140 samples on that day.

The bulletin follows a format where under the subhead 'lab data', a column with the header 'today's' gives the total number of samples tested and the total samples reported as negative. it also has five other columns for RT-PCR, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, Antigen, and Cumulative.

A senior official of the health department said, "When we say 'today's' in the bulletin it is samples tested from 12 pm on the previous day to 12 pm in the afternoon on the next day. So it is essentially data from two separate days and not like 5 pm to 5 pm cycle followed for new cases detected." IAS Officer Arundhati Chandrashekhar who is in charge of lab testing data for the bulletin did not respond to calls and messages from DH.

"Due to technical problem in ICMR portal, the cumulative figure of rapid antigen tests done was given instead of the tests done per day. This discrepancy is seen in the testing details given from July 17 to July 21," said Thursday's bulletin. Even the Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar tweeted, "So far we conducted 11,40,647 tests across 88 labs in the state."

But on July 16, the bulletin had said the state had conducted cumulative tests of 9,25,477. As per Thursday's clarification 1,26,499 tests were conducted for five days from July 17 to July 21. On July 22, only 27,773 tests were conducted. Adding this gives a cumulative total of 10,79,749, lesser than the cumulative tests claimed by the minister.

When DH contacted Sudhakar, he said he will look into the matter and said, "The state's correct figures are only the ones issued by me every evening. Let me check the figures and get back."