Karnataka: PWD engineer caught with cash granted bail 

Public Works Department's junior engineer J Jagadeesha, who was arrested for allegedly carrying Rs 10.5 lakh in cash at the West Gate of Vidhana Soudha on Wednesday evening, was granted bail on Friday.

The Vidhana Soudha police produced him in a court which granted him conditional bail.

According to the police, Jagadeesh told them that he had arranged the money to pay for a person who had filed a cheque bounce case against him in Mandya. He further claimed that he had borrowed the money from a few persons in Bengaluru. "We have recorded his statement and we are yet to verify the claims made by him," a senior officer said.

Advocate Nagaraj B Gadekar, who claims to represent Jagadeesh in the case, told the media that according to his client's statement, he has a cheque bounce case against him in Mandya. He wanted to settle the case by paying money to the person who had filed a case against him.

"He had come to Bengaluru to arrange the money. He borrowed the money from a few of his relatives and friends. He had come by bus and he was supposed to go to Mandya. He came to Vidhana Soudha to enquire about a file of his office. While being frisked at the gate he was caught by police with the cash. They took him to Vidhana Soudha police station. On the same day, Jagadeesh told police that he had borrowed the money to clear his cheque bounce case," Gadekar said.

Gadekar claimed that Jagadeesh should not have been arrested as he had been booked under the Karnataka Police Act where an FIR cannot be registered without the permission of the court. He said the inspector told him that there was pressure to arrest Jagadeesh.