Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha & Hasiru Sene to organise flag hoisting, farmer protest in Alagawadi

Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene have organised national flag hoisting by farmers in front of farmer martyr Basappa Lakkundi memorial at Alagawadi village in Navalgund taluk on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15 at 9:30 pm, followed by a protest seeking welfare measures for farmers.

"After the flag hoisting, farmers will stage protest until the tahsildar visits the spot to receive the memorandum. Withdrawal of amendment to land reforms act, pro-farmer APMC act, loan waiver for farmers, monthly pension for aged farmers, concession for farmers in fuel price, and speedy implementation of Kalasa-Banduri project would be the main demands," said Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha & Hasiru Sene district unit president Raviraj Kambali.

The governments have been neglecting farmers, who always work to feed the residents of the country. To show respect to farmers, the government should announce the day of 1980 farmers' riot as Farmers' Day. Rs 15,000 should be given under Kisan Samman Yojana. APMCs should be named after farmer martyrs. Banks and other financial institutes should be instructed not to harass farmers and not to force them to repay loan during the ongoing financial crisis. Crop insurance amount and compensation for loss cuased by natural disaster should be disbursed to all the affected properly, he added