Karnataka receives single-day COVID-19 shock with 54 cases

Akhil Kadidal
Akhil Kadidal, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • May 11 2020, 00:21 ist
  • updated: May 11 2020, 00:37 ist
People travelling to Madhya Pradesh stand in queue near Palace Grounds, Bengaluru, waiting for buses to take them to the railway station on Sunday. DH Photo/Pushkar V

Karnataka's single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Sunday with the state recording 54 cases, out of which 40 involved people who travelled to the state from other parts of the country.

A member of the COVID Task Force said that aside from cases sprouting up in the state due to recent travel histories, “silent districts” which have not reported a single case so far, would soon start registering outbreaks.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

This showed that adequate testing is not being carried out on people prior to interstate movement, experts said, who also pointed out that the relaxation of lockdown has led to a rash of new cases since May 4.

According to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there have been over 234 virus cases in the last six days, whereas the last six days before lockdown saw only 102 cases.

Dr R Balasubramanium, director of the Swami Vivekananda Movement, described the lifting of the lockdown as a disaster which could potentially see the number of cases in the country reach anywhere from three to four lakh in a short period of time.

“The movement of people across the border, especially migrants, will exacerbate the situation because many of those leaving have not been tested for COVID,” he said.

Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said the lifting of lockdown was done keeping in mind both the impact of the disease and the need to safeguard livelihoods.

“This was not a decision made lightly. But we, as a state, have to tread a careful and balanced path. People can say that by lifting the lockdown we will cause the outbreak to spread, but we also had the livelihoods of the people to consider,” he said.

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on May 10

He added that the state was strictly monitoring and institutionally quarantining people returning to the state. “We can expect the numbers of cases to rise in the days to come. But it is only based on our institutional carrying capacity that we will allow people back in. We will not open the floodgates,” he added.

