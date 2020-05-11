Karnataka receives single-day COVID-19 shock with 54 cases

Karnataka's single-day spike in COVID-19 cases reached a new high on Sunday with the state recording 54 cases, out of which 40 involved people who travelled to the state from other parts of the country.

A member of the COVID Task Force said that aside from cases sprouting up in the state due to recent travel histories, “silent districts” which have not reported a single case so far, would soon start registering outbreaks.

This showed that adequate testing is not being carried out on people prior to interstate movement, experts said, who also pointed out that the relaxation of lockdown has led to a rash of new cases since May 4.

According to data from the Department of Health and Family Welfare, there have been over 234 virus cases in the last six days, whereas the last six days before lockdown saw only 102 cases.

Dr R Balasubramanium, director of the Swami Vivekananda Movement, described the lifting of the lockdown as a disaster which could potentially see the number of cases in the country reach anywhere from three to four lakh in a short period of time.

“The movement of people across the border, especially migrants, will exacerbate the situation because many of those leaving have not been tested for COVID,” he said.

Pankaj Pandey, Commissioner, Department of Health and Family Welfare, said the lifting of lockdown was done keeping in mind both the impact of the disease and the need to safeguard livelihoods.

“This was not a decision made lightly. But we, as a state, have to tread a careful and balanced path. People can say that by lifting the lockdown we will cause the outbreak to spread, but we also had the livelihoods of the people to consider,” he said.

He added that the state was strictly monitoring and institutionally quarantining people returning to the state. “We can expect the numbers of cases to rise in the days to come. But it is only based on our institutional carrying capacity that we will allow people back in. We will not open the floodgates,” he added.