Karnataka records 1,247 new coronavirus infections, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,247 new Covid-19 cases and 13 related fatalities on Friday as the case tally swelled to 8,90,360 and the toll to 11,834.

The day also saw 877 patients getting discharged from hospitals across the state. The total number of recoveries have reached 8,53,461. As on December 4, there are 25,046 active carriers of the virus in the state. Of which, 287 are in ICUs.

Bengaluru Urban accounted for 620 new cases. Among the districts, Mysuru reported 74, Tumakuru 73, Mandya 53 and Hassan 49.

A total of over 1,15,09,892 samples have been tested so far, out of which 98,049 were tested on Friday alone.