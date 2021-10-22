Karnataka records 378 new Covid cases, 11 deaths

Karnataka on Friday reported 378 fresh Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths, taking the caseload to 29,85,227 and death toll to 37,995.

The day also saw 464 discharges, pushing the total number of recoveries to 29,38,312. The active cases in the state now stand at 8,891. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 195 new infections. The city also saw 239 discharges and seven deaths.

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.36%, case fatality rate was 2.91%. Davanagere, Dharwad, Kolar and Tumakuru registered one death each. Dakshina Kannada logged 24 cases, and Mysuru and Tumakuru logged 23 fresh cases each followed by Hassan with 21 cases.

As many as 1,03,121 samples were tested and 8,04,213 doses of vaccine were administered on Friday.