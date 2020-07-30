Karnataka records 6,123 fresh infections, tally goes past 1.18 lakh

Karnataka saw its highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases at 6,123 on Thursday even as people thronged the markets across the state for festival shopping, throwing social distancing norms to the wind.

Epidemiologist Dr Giridhar Babu told DH, while the effects of the festival shopping will be seen in a week from now in terms of surge in cases, the current case load is largely because of the enhanced testing targets set for each district.

“Now the mood is very casual. All business houses want to open doors and go back to life. The effects of the festival shopping will be seen in a week. But the new cases can be attributed to increased testing and the enhanced testing targets set for each district,” said Dr Babu.

On Thursday, the state conducted 38,095 tests, taking its overall count to 13.13 lakh tests. The state has also leveraged its rapid antigen test capability with 1.25 lakh tests, so far.

Of the 6,100-plus new cases, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 2,233. The state capital Covid-19 case tally swelled to 53,324. Twenty-two new deaths in the city have taken the toll past 1,000-mark (1009 deaths as on July 30).