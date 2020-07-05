Karnataka records highest daily spike with 1,839 Covid-19 cases

Karnataka reported a new single-day high of 1,839 Covid-19 cases and a record 42 deaths on Saturday, taking the toll to 335. Bengaluru, which accounted for 24 of Saturday’s deaths, also recorded its highest one-day spike of 1,172 cases, making up 63.73% of the state’s numbers.

Reacting to the sharp rise in the death toll, head of the critical care support team K V Trilok Chandra clarified that of the 42 deaths added to the bulletin on Saturday, only one died on July 4, while the rest had died between June 23 and July 4.

“The deaths can be attributed to late admission to hospitals. Some died within hours of admission, one was brought dead and three died at home. The reason for the late reporting of these deaths may be because the swabs were taken posthumously. According to the rules, we are allowed to take swabs up to six hours after the death,” Chandra told DH.

The number of active cases is 11,966. The total number of positive cases are 21,549. The total number of samples tested decreased from 18,307 on Friday to 17,592 on Saturday. Bengaluru Urban saw 195 recoveries after data on recoveries had stopped coming due to the civic body’s inability to collect discharge data from various hospitals.

South Zone has 2,062 active cases followed by 1,461 active cases in the West Zone, and 1,518 in the East Zone. RR Nagar, Bommanahalli, Mahadevapura and Yelahanka have active cases in triple figures while Dasarahalli has double figures. An analysis of the cases over the last 10 days shows South constitutes 26% cases, East 23% and West 22% of the cases while RR Nagar and Bommanahalli zones account for 8% each of the cases while Mahadevapura constitutes 6%, Yelahanka has 4% and Dasarahalli 3%.

Wardwise, Shantala Nagar saw 44 cases, Gandhi Nagar saw 24 cases, Chickpet 22 and Chamarajpet 21.

Bengaluru’s positivity rate is 6.9%. In all, 124 patients are in the city’s ICUs and 226 all over the state.