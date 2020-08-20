Karnataka redefines containment zones; stamping of Covid-19 patients not required anymore

A notification released here on Thursday by Jawaid Akhtar, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) redefined a containment zone as a 'well-defined area around the home of a Covid-19 positive person'.

."In an apartment complex, this would be the floor which has the residence of the Covid-positive person. For an independent house or villa -- it would just be the individual house or villa. In a slum, it would be the street that has the residence of the Covid-positive person. For rural areas, it would be the complete habitation of the Covid-positive person or a small contiguous area as appropriate," the notification reads.

Earlier, the entire street where an individual house is located was a containment zone and both ends of the streets were to be barricaded. And the floor in which the patient resides along with the floors above and below were considered containment zones.

It also directs authorities to paste a notice outside the house or residence of a Covid-positive individual and inform the neighbours and, where applicable, the Resident Welfare Association or an Apartment Owners' Association.

However, it cautions against setting up barricades, or hard barriers. This comes after criticism of metal barricades set up outside homes with Covid-positive patients, trapping them inside.

Barricading of roads will be allowed if there are clusters of cases in the same locality and the patients' homes are located close to each other. The Deputy Commissioners of Districts or the Commissioners of urban local bodies are responsible to implement this.

Stamping of a Covid-19 positive person's hand, or their contacts, is also not necessary, the notification said. It further defined buffer zones as an area of 200 metres around the perimeter of containment areas in both rural and urban districts.

There will be active surveillance of both containment and buffer zones, the government said, noting that house-to-house surveillance would occur daily in containment zones and twice a week in buffer zones.

An area defined as a containment zone would return to normal only if no new Covid cases were reported for at least 14 days after the last case, and all contacts of the last detected case were followed upon for the same period.