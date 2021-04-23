Karnataka releases Rs 571 crore for Covid-19 fight

The Karnataka government on Thursday ordered the release of Rs 571 crore towards Covid-19 containment and management measures amid the raging pandemic.

Revenue Minister R Ashoka said the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will get Rs 305 crore.

"This money is tied to procurement of Covid-19 equipment, payment of salaries to contract staff, quarantine facilities, management of community halls being used during the pandemic and RT-PCR testing," he said.

All other districts have been given Rs 266 crore, including Bengaluru Urban, for Covid-19 measures. “Kalaburagi, for example, has been given Rs 50 crore. Chamarajnagar Rs 10 crore, Davangere Rs 10 crore, Shivamogga Rs 10 crore, Tumakuru Rs 10 crore, Bengaluru Rural Rs 15 crore and Bengaluru Urban Rs 15 crore,” Ashoka said.

These funds have been released through the Revenue Department's disaster management wing.

Joint inspections

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that eight deputy commissioners of police will team up with as many BBMP zonal commissioners to inspect Bengaluru hospitals and make sure they give half their beds to the government for Covid-19 treatment.

"Last time, we got 11,000 beds. Till now, there are 7,000 beds and we need to get another 4,000 beds. Hospitals are citing reasons such as ongoing treatment. DCPs and zonal commissioners will visit hospitals and check on the beds. Also, they will help hospitals with crowd management," Bommai said, adding that the government's priority was to secure beds with oxygen.

According to BBMP Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, the government expected to get the remaining 4,000 beds by the end of the week. "This would address the immediate need of the city," he said.

The joint inspections will be carried out over the next couple of days.

On enforcement of Covid-19 guidelines during the weekend curfew, Bommai said police will follow the same protocols as last year such as barricading roads, closing flyovers and regulating the entry of people into the city. "We’ve also ordered the seizure of vehicles," he said. "Also, we will talk to owners of convention halls and choultries for their cooperation in making sure Covid norms aren’t violated," he added.