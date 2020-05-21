Karnataka reports 143 new coronavirus cases, 97 of them from Maharashtra

Karnataka added another 143 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with patients from Maharashtra contributing 97 of the new infections.

Apart from the western state, there are also cases with travel history to Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and the UAE.

The highest number of cases came from Mandya, which saw 33 new cases, while Udupi followed close behind with 28. Hassan saw 13 cases, all from Maharashtra, while the source of Ballari’s 11 new cases is Mumbai. Bengaluru saw eight cases.

The source of infection is being traced for one patient in Bengaluru and one in Mandya.

Dr K Sudhakar, COVID-19 in-charge, said, “We are discussing whether institutional quarantine is required for people who come from other states and abroad. We are contemplating if they can be sent to home quarantine directly.”

He suggested that people bathe after reaching home from work for the safety of senior citizens and children below ten. "Also, those between the age group of 20-33 should be careful as 95% cases in this age group are asymptomatic," he said.

With the new additions, the state’s tally has gone up to 1,605 cases with 992 active cases, 571 recoveries and 41 deaths.

