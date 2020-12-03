Karnataka reports 1,446 new Covid-19 cases, 13 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,446 new cases of Covid-19 and 13 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,89,113 and the death toll to 11,821, on Thursday. The day also saw 894 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the fresh cases reported, 758 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone. The number of recoveries has reached 8,52,584. Out of the 24,689 active cases, 299 are in ICU.

As many as six of the total 13 deaths reported on Thursday were from Bengaluru Urban. Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Mandya accounted for 75, Tumakuru 68, Mysuru 53 and Chitradurga 40.

A total of 1,14,11,843 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,08,685 were tested on Thursday alone, and 18,683 among them were rapid antigen tests.