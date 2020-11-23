Karnataka reports 1,509 new Covid-19 cases, 24 deaths

Karnataka on Monday reported 1,509 new cases of Covid-19 and 24 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 8,74,555 and the death toll to 11,678, the health department said. The day also saw 1,645 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,509 fresh cases reported on Monday, 725 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

As of November 23 evening, cumulatively 8,74,555 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,678 deaths and 8,38,150 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 24,708 active cases, 24,270 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 438 are in ICU.

As many as 10 out of the total 24 deaths reported on Monday are from Bengaluru urban, followed by Dakshina Kannada (4), Mysuru (2), Bagalkote, Ballari, Belagavi, Chamarajanagara, Dharwad, Raichur, Uttara Kannada and Vijayapura (1). Most of the dead are either with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) or Influenza-like illness (ILI).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounted for 725, Mysuru 104, Tumakuru 89, Mandya 58, Kalaburagi 56, Hassan 39, Kolar 35, Ballari and Bengaluru Rural 34, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,64,390 infections, followed by Mysuru 50,127 and Ballari 38,111.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru urban tops the list with total 3,41,902 discharges, followed by Mysuru 48,510 and Ballari 37,277.

A total of over 1,03,29,473 samples have been tested so far, out of which 96,095 were tested on Monday alone, and 8,682 among them were rapid antigen tests.