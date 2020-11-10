Karnataka reports 1,963 new Covid-19 cases,19 deaths

Karnataka reported 1,963 new Covid-19 cases and 19 deaths on Monday as tests decreased to 84,965 from 1,17,345 on the previous day, owing to the weekend.

As many as 2,686 patients were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 8,04,485. The active cases in the state are now 32,936 and the death toll 11,410.

The total case tally in the state is now 8,48,850. A total of 876 people are in the ICU, including 470 in Bengaluru Urban. The day's positivity rate was 2.31% and the case fatality rate was 0.96%.

Out of the tests done on Sunday, 15,457 were rapid antigen tests. Bengaluru Urban accounted for 978 cases. All other districts reported cases in single and double digits. Five of Sunday's reported deaths were from Bengaluru Urban, taking the death toll in the state capital to 3,962 and active case count to 18,395.