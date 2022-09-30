Karnataka reports 214 fresh Covid cases

Karnataka recorded 214 Covid-19 cases on September 29, taking the state’s active caseload to 2,821, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday.

The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.05%. Of the 214 fresh cases, 93 were reported from Bengaluru.

One death was reported from Dharwad, taking the state’s total Covid death toll to 40,242.

A total of 20,190 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 125 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,21,721.