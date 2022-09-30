Karnataka reports 214 fresh Covid cases

Karnataka recorded 214 Covid-19 cases on September 29, taking the state’s active caseload to 2,821, according to the state government’s official bulletin released on Friday.
The day’s test positivity rate stood at 1.05%. Of the 214 fresh cases, 93 were reported from Bengaluru.
One death was reported from Dharwad, taking the state’s total Covid death toll to 40,242.
A total of 20,190 tests were conducted on the day. As many as 125 people were discharged, taking the total recoveries to 40,21,721.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube