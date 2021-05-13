Karnataka reports 35,297 fresh Covid cases, 344 deaths

The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery

DHNS 
DHNS , Bengaluru,
  • May 13 2021, 22:26 ist
  • updated: May 14 2021, 04:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI Photo

Karnataka reported 35,297 new cases of Covid-19 and 344 deaths on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 20,88,488 and the toll to 20,712.

The day also saw 34,057 patients getting discharged after recovery. Of the 35,297 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 15,191 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Sixteen districts have reported five or less fatalities due to Covid-19, Health Minister K Sudhakar tweeted.

As on May 13, cumulatively 20,88,488 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 20,712 deaths and 14,74,678 discharges. Total number of active cases in the state stood at 5,93,078.

Also read: Karnataka now has highest active Covid-19 cases in India

While the positivity rate for the day stood at 27.64 per cent, case fatality rate (CFR) was at 0.97 per cent. Among 344 deaths reported on Thursday, 161 are from Bengaluru Urban, Mysuru (15), Ballari and Uttara Kannada (14), Bengaluru Rural (13), Mandya and Tumakuru (11) and Hassan and Shivamogga (10).

Ballari recorded 1,865 new cases, Tumakuru 1,798, Mysuru 1,260, and Mandya 1,153. 

As per the Co-WIN dashboard, 1,12,02,904 have been vaccinated in Karnataka, so far, including 84,689 on Thursday. 

