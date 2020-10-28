Karnataka reports 3,691 new coronavirus cases, 44 deaths

Karnataka on Tuesday reported 3,691 new Covid-19 cases and 44 deaths, taking the tally to 8,09,638 and fatalities to 10,991.

Of the fresh cases, Bengaluru Urban district accounted for 1,874 patients and 24 deaths. Cumulatively, the city has reported 3,29,250 infections, 3,778 deaths, 2,78,843 discharges including 4,446 on Tuesday.

Mysuru district reported 188 fresh cases followed by 128 in Vijayapura, 123 in Mandya, and 122 in Dakshina Kannada.

Cases were also reported from Bengaluru Rural, Ballari, Bagalkote, Belagavi, Chikkaballapura, Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Chikkamagaluru districts.

According to the bulletin issued by the health department, three deaths each took place in Ballari and Dharwad, two each in Uttara Kannada, Mysuru and Kalaburagi. One death each were reported in Belagavi, Chamarajanagar, Dakshina Kannada, Kolar, Raichur, Tumakuru, Udupi and Vijayapura.