Karnataka reports 388 new Covid-19 cases

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Oct 25 2021, 01:19 ist
  • updated: Oct 25 2021, 02:05 ist
Medical staff pose next to a Rangoli design on the floor of the Ramaiah Hospital in Bengaluru on October 21, 2021, as they celebrate India administering its billionth Covid-19 vaccine dose. Credit: AFP Photo

Karnataka on Sunday reported 388 new Covid cases of which 194 (50%) were from Bengaluru and five deaths.

The day also saw 586 discharges, leaving the active cases at 8,711.

Only Bengaluru Urban reported three-digit cases. It was followed by Tumakuru (37), Dakshina Kannada (34), Hassan (25), Mysuru (23), Shivamogga (12) and Uttara Kannada (10). 

Of the five deaths disclosed, four were from Bengaluru and one from Tumakuru. The case fatality rate was 1.28%

