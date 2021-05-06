Karnataka reports 49,058 new Covid-19 cases

Karnataka on Thursday reported nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases and 328 deaths.
A total of 18,943 people were discharged in Karnataka in the last 24 hours.
With 49,058 new cases, the state's Covid-19 tally now stands at 17,90,104, while the toll is at 17,212.
More to follow...
