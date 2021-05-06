Karnataka reports 49,058 new Covid-19 cases

DHNS
DHNS,
  • May 06 2021, 19:41 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 19:49 ist

Karnataka on Thursday reported nearly 50,000 new Covid-19 cases and 328 deaths. 

A total of 18,943 people were discharged in Karnataka in the last 24 hours. 

With 49,058 new cases, the state's Covid-19 tally now stands at 17,90,104, while the toll is at 17,212.

 

