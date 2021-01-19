Karnataka reports 645 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka has reported 645 new coronavirus cases and six related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,33,077 and the death toll to 12,181, the Health department said on Tuesday.

The day also saw 807 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of the 645 fresh cases reported on Tuesday, 357 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

Follow coronavirus news live updates here

As of January 19 evening, cumulatively 9,33,077 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,181 deaths and 9,13,012 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 7,865 active cases, 7,693 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 172 are in ICU.

Out of the six deaths reported on Tuesday, 4 are from Bengaluru Urban, followed by Bengaluru Rural and Mandya (1).

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 357, followed by Chikkaballapura (36), Mysuru (34) and Dakshina Kannada (25).

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,95,509, followed by Mysuru (53,073) and Ballari (39,081).

Read | Hype about vaccine side effects made beneficiaries anxious: Dr Randeep Guleria

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,85,957, followed by Mysuru (51,809) and Ballari (38,382).

A total of over 1,61,33,663 samples have been tested so far, out of which 80,925 were tested on Tuesday alone, and 8,532 among them were rapid antigen tests.

As on date, 14 people in the state have tested positive for the UK strain of coronavirus.

So far, 50 UK returnees and 26 primary contacts have tested positive during the RT-PCR tests, and among them 14 have been confirmed with UK strain, the data in the bulletin showed.