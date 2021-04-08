Karnataka reports 6,976 fresh Covid-19 cases

Karnataka added 6,976 new cases of Covid-19 and 35 more deaths on Wednesday, taking the total number of infections to 10,33,560 and the toll to 12,731.

Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 4,991 fresh cases. Wednesday was the second consecutive day the state reported over 6,000 fresh cases after the 6,150 on Tuesday.

Health Minister K Sudhakar held a video conference with district administrations of Bidar, Kalaburagi, Tumakuru, Chikkamagaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Hassan, Mandya, Mysuru and Chitradurga to review the Covid-19 situation in these districts.

"Positivity rate has been increasing in the last few weeks. In some places testing has been reduced. We will take measures to increase testing where positivity is high. Identifying SARI and ILI cases has also been discussed," he said.

"Nearly 5,000 cases have been reported in Bengaluru alone with a positivity rate of 5.56%. Twenty five out of 35 deaths in state have been reported in Bengaluru. Tomorrow I have called a meeting of all senior officers of BBMP, Bengaluru Urban and Rural Districts. The Prime Minister will also hold a video conference with all chief ministers," he said.

The day also saw 2,794 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Twenty-five deaths were reported from Bengaluru Urban, two each from Kalaburagi and Mysuru, and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Tumakuru and Vijayapura. Mysuru accounted for 243 fresh cases, Bidar 214, Kalaburagi 205, and Tumakuru 204.