Karnataka reports 784 new Covid-19 cases, 6 deaths

Karnataka on Wednesday reported 784 new cases of Covid-19 and 6 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9,24,137 and the death toll to 12,124. The day also saw 1,238 patients getting discharged after recovery. A total of over 1,47,88,491 samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,34,173 were tested on Wednesday alone, and 11,136 among them were rapid antigen tests.

Out of the 784 fresh cases reported today, 437 were from Bengaluru Urban alone.

As of January 6 evening, cumulatively 9,24,137 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,124 deaths and 9,02,817 discharges, the Health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 9,177 active cases, 8,967 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and stable, while 210 are in ICU.

Out of the 6 deaths reported on Wednesday, 3 are from Bengaluru Urban, and one each from Bengaluru Rural, Dharwad and Tumakuru.

Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 437, followed by Dakshina Kannada 42, Chikkaballapura 30, Bengaluru Rural 25, Hassan and Kolar 24, Mysuru 22, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,90,785, followed by Mysuru 52,640 and Ballari 38,930.

Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,80,769, followed by Mysuru 51,305 and Ballari 38,205.

