Karnataka reports 7,866 new cases, 146 deaths

Karnataka reported 7,866 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

The recoveries were almost equal to new cases. As many as 7,803 people were discharged but 146 new deaths were also reported taking toll to 6,680.

The state capital accounted for 55 of Tuesday's deaths. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 4,12,190.

Currently, 96,918 cases are active in the state out of which 784 cases are in Intensive Care Units across the state.

Top five districts that reported high number of cases are Bengaluru Urban (3,102) Ballari (404), Dakshina Kannada (374), Mysuru (337), and Dharwad (318).

A total of 67,443 tests were conducted on Tuesday of which 38,291 were Rapid Antigen Tests.