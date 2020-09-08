Karnataka reports 7,866 new cases, 146 deaths

Karnataka reports 7,866 new cases, 146 deaths

DHNS
DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 08 2020, 22:37 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2020, 05:36 ist
Karnataka reported 7,866 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday.

Karnataka reported 7,866 new cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday. 

The recoveries were almost equal to new cases. As many as 7,803 people were discharged but 146 new deaths were also reported taking toll to 6,680.

The state capital accounted for 55 of Tuesday's deaths. The total number of cases in the state has now risen to 4,12,190.

Currently, 96,918 cases are active in the state out of which 784 cases are in Intensive Care Units across the state.

Top five districts that reported high number of cases are Bengaluru Urban (3,102) Ballari (404), Dakshina Kannada (374), Mysuru (337), and Dharwad (318). 

A total of 67,443 tests were conducted on Tuesday of which 38,291 were Rapid Antigen Tests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Karnataka
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Bengaluru
Dakshina Kannada

What's Brewing

London’s bridges really are falling down

London’s bridges really are falling down

Tilda Swinton has made the ‘ultimate lockdown film’

Tilda Swinton has made the ‘ultimate lockdown film’

Bangladesh opener Hassan tests positive for coronavirus

Bangladesh opener Hassan tests positive for coronavirus

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

A new theory asks: Could a mask be a crude ‘vaccine’?

 