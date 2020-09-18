Karnataka reports 8,626 new Covid-19 cases, 179 deaths

  Sep 18 2020
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 23:09 ist

Karnataka reported 8,626 new Covid cases and 179 deaths on Friday. The day also saw as many as 10,949 discharges taking the recoveries to more than 3.49 lakh. 

The active cases are more than 1.01 lakh. So far, 7,808 patients have died of the virus, excluding 19 who have died due to non-Covid causes. More than 5.02 lakh people have so far contracted the virus.  

On Friday, Bengaluru Urban accounted for 3,623 cases. Mysuru reported 600 cases, Udupi 493, Dakshina Kannada 456, and Balalri 296.

On Friday, only the Chamarajanagara district reported zero discharges. While 20 districts reported cases in three digits, nine districts reported cases in double digits indicating that the doctors’ strike had no impact on case reporting in the state.

