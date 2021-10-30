Karnataka retracts its stand on deportation of Rohingyas in Supreme Court

The BJP government in Karnataka has filed a revised affidavit before the Supreme Court, retracting from its earlier statement that there is no immediate plan to deport Rohingyas, living in Bengaluru.

In a fresh affidavit, the Home Department has said the Karnataka State Police have not housed Rohingyas in any camp or detention centre within its jurisdiction.

However, 126 Rohingyas have been identified in Karnataka state.

It has also said that whatever order would be passed by the top court will be scrupulously adhered to and followed in its letter and spirit.

The written response of the state government filed earlier this month in a 2017 PIL filed by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay had asked the court to dismiss the plea seeking the court's direction to deport illegal Rohingyas.

It had earlier termed Upadhyay's petition as devoid of merit and not maintainable in law and facts.

The state government had earlier said, "72 Rohingyas identified in Bengaluru city are working in various fields and Bengaluru city police have not taken any coercive action against them as of now and there is no immediate plan of deporting them."

