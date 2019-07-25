Karnataka’s AAG Devadatt Kamat resigns

Karnataka’s Additional Advocate General Devadatt Kamat, who represented the state in the Supreme Court, resigned from the post on Wednesday.

In a letter addressed to the Governor, he cited “personal reasons” for tendering the resignation. “I have been privileged to represent the state as Additional Advocate General in the Supreme Court since 2015,” he said. The resignation comes a day after JDS-Congress coalition government in Karnataka lost the trust vote.

Kamat was designed as “senior advocate,” - one of the youngest being at age of 40 - by the Supreme Court in March, this year.

He has appeared for the Karnataka government in defending Kambala Ordinance, the state law giving voting rights to MPs, MLAs and MLCs in election for the post of mayor and deputy mayor in the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike.

In May 2018, Kamat played a key role in pursuing the petition filed by H D Kumaraswamy and Congress leader G Parameshwara in the top court, which led to midnight hearing and finally, installation of JDS-Congress government.

He has appeared for Karnataka Assembly Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar in writ petition filed by rebel MLAs.