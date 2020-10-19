Karnataka’s Covid-19 cases plummet due to low testing

Karnataka’s Covid-19 count on Monday dropped to 5,018 cases from 10,517 cases reported on October 10. The decreased number of cases is because of drop in testing on Sunday owing to closure of labs for fumigation, lesser staff etc.

The state on Sunday tested 78,581 samples while on Saturday, 1,05,067 samples were tested which yielded in the detection of 7,012 cases. The number of discharges stood at 8,005. Bengaluru accounted for 2,481 cases followed by 253 cases in Tumakuru, 193 in Chikkabalapur, 186 in Ballari and 173 in Bengaluru Rural.