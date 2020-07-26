Karnataka’s oldest Covid-19 patient dies at 105

The 105-year-old resident of Basaveshwara Nagar, Karnataka’s oldest Covid patient who was admitted to hospital on June 20, has died.

Dr Prasanna, managing director of Pristine Hospital And Research Centre, where the patient (P74411) was admitted, said he died on Saturday morning at 9 am.

“The patient was initially doing well when he was admitted on Monday,” he said. “He didn’t have significant lung changes when he was admitted. His blood pressure started to drop on Thursday, and he was put on oxygen in the ICU. With his continued deterioration on Friday morning, he was put on non-invasive ventilator.”

His oxygen saturation levels began to plummet abruptly by Friday night and the patient had to be intubated for ventilator support. The deterioration of his condition continued. “The cause of death was respiratory failure and the onset of sepsis,” Dr Prasanna added.

Although earmarked for supplies of Remdesivir by the government, the hospital did not receive the drugs.

An appeal to Dr K Sudhakar, Minister of Medical Education, by the hospital staff resulted in an assurance that the medication would arrive. “However, in the end, we had to source the medication ourselves on Friday,” a staffer said.

Remdesivir is an inhibitor of the viral RNA-dependent, RNA polymerase. It has inhibitory abilities on the earlier SARS-CoV-1 and the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV) viruses. It was identified early as a promising therapeutic candidate for Covid-19 because of its ability to inhibit the SARS-CoV-2 virus in vitro. The patient was a former government accountant who retired in 1973. He was the oldest known Covid-19 patient in the state so far.

Many members of his family are said to be infected and are hospitalised at various facilities. The funeral was overseen by two uninfected family members.

Advanced age a factor

“It is very sad. We were rooting for him to pull through. He had no comorbidities at all. He had been bed-ridden for the last one year, but he was healthy. His only potential comorbidity was his advanced age,” Dr Prasanna said.

According to government data, 34% of Covid-19 fatalities in India are aged between 60 and 74. Fourteen percent are aged above 74.