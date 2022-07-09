Karnataka 'saves Rs 500 cr' by giving power to Punjab

Karnataka 'saves Rs 500 cr' by giving power to Punjab

The government had 'foreseen the redundancy' of power allocated to the state from the Kudgi plant during the monsoon

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Jul 09 2022, 20:59 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 20:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: DH File Photo

The Karnataka government has saved Rs 500 crore by transferring its power from the Kudgi plant to Punjab, Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar said Saturday.

“The energy department has succeeded in saving around Rs 500 crore of fixed tariff by transferring the power allocated to the state from Kudgi Power Plant to the state of Punjab,” Kumar said.

Kumar said the government had “foreseen the redundancy” of power allocated to the state from the Kudgi plant during the monsoon. “The energy department had sent a letter to the central government requesting to allow the state to exchange our share from Kudgi Power Plant with other states,” he said.

“Since the central government had accepted this request, the transfer of power has been successfully carried out for the past 20 days under the National Resources Exchange Agreement Policy,” Kumar said. 

Taking a dig at the previous Congress government, Kumar said, “Since issues such as this one were not a priority for the previous government, the state had to unnecessarily bear the burden of Fixed Generation Tariff.” 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

power
Punjab
Karnataka
power crisis

What's Brewing

Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

Rum ahoy! Six boozy recipes for World Rum Day   

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

'Taramandal: An interesting adaptation of Ray's story

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

 