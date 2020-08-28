Karnataka seeks more blocks under PM-KUSUM

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 28 2020, 18:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 18:42 ist
Representative image/Credit: AFP Photo

Agriculture Minister B C Patil on Friday said the Union Power Minister R K Singh positively responded on Karnataka's request to sanction seven more blocks under PM-KUSUM scheme, aimed to convert diesel and electric running irrigation pump sets to solar.

Patil, who met Singh here, said the Ministry of Power already sanctioned three blocks Shikaripura, Hirekerur and Kolar. The Ministry to consider to sanctioning another seven blocks under the scheme to reduce the number of diesel and electric pump sets.

Since only 36 % of cultivable land has irrigation, for remaining land the farmers depend on tubewell, agriculture ponds, using pump sets. Taking into account of this, the Ministry of Power should consider sanction more blocks under PM-KUSUM, Patil said.

PM-KUSM scheme launched by Ministry New and Renewable Energy to set up solar-powered irrigation pump sets.

Patil also met Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar and requested him to grant early forest and environment clearance to Hubballi and Ankola railway line.

During his meeting with Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, Minister Patil requested the railways to operate refrigerated Kissan Rail in Karnataka to transport perishable goods from farmers field to market.

Patil also submitted a memorandum to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to sanction funds to set up soil testing laboratory in every village in Karnataka.

 

B C Patil
Agriculture
Solar power
Karnataka

