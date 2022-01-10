Karnataka sees 11,698 new Covid cases, 146 Omicron

Karnataka on Monday saw 11,698 fresh Covid-19 cases, a slight dip compared to Sunday’s, and four deaths as the infection tally swelled to 30,63,656 while the toll reached 38,374.

A total of 146 new cases of Omicron were recorded in Bengaluru on Monday taking the state’s tally to 479, tweeted Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K Sudhakar.

The state has been witnessing a steady surge in cases since December last week and had reported 12,000 daily cases on Sunday.

On the bright side, the state has crossed the 9-crore mark in vaccinations on Monday. As many as 3,63,243 Covid vaccine doses were administered on Monday alone as the total number of doses administered in the state swelled to 9,00,34,783.

Of the new cases reported on Monday, Bengaluru Urban registered 9,221. The state capital also saw 829 discharges and two deaths. Mysuru and Ramanagara also reported a death each.

Mysuru district witnessed a surge in Covid cases with 309 fresh infections followed by Mandya 306, Udupi 219 and Dakshina Kannada 176.

The state has 60,148 active carriers of the virus, as on Jan 10.

On Monday, the positivity rate in the state was 7.77% and the case fatality rate 0.03%.