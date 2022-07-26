Karnataka sees 1,425 new Covid cases, one death

Karnataka, on Tuesday, recorded 1,425 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 8,861, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.15%. Of the 1,425 cases, as many as 1,241 were recorded in Bengaluru.

One Covid death was reported from Dharwad where a 77-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. State’s total Covid deaths stands at 40,092.

A total of 23,150 tests were conducted. As many as 1,459 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,49,147.