Karnataka sees 1,425 new Covid cases, one death

Karnataka, on Tuesday, recorded 1,425 Covid-19 cases taking the state’s active caseload to 8,861, according to the official bulletin by the state government. The day’s test positivity rate stood at 6.15%. Of the 1,425 cases, as many as 1,241 were recorded in Bengaluru.
One Covid death was reported from Dharwad where a 77-year-old man with SARI symptoms succumbed to the virus. State’s total Covid deaths stands at 40,092.
A total of 23,150 tests were conducted. As many as 1,459 people were discharged on Tuesday, taking the total recoveries to 39,49,147.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube